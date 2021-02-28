Aelay movie review: A fun, sweet rural drama that’s let down by its length
- Aelay is a fun, sweet film that gets so much right about life in a small village and their tradition but is needlessly long drawn.
Film: Aelay
Director: Halitha Shameem
Cast: Samuthirakani, M. Manikandan and Madhumathi
Aelay can be best described as Halitha Shameem’s big leap towards making a mainstream film while still leaving her signature mark all over it. Just like her last two films, Aelay too is charming with a heart of its own but it’s exhausting by the time you reach the end. Set against a rural backdrop, the film beautifully explores the strained relationship between a father and his son. It’s a fun, sweet film that gets so much right about life in a small village and their tradition but is needlessly long drawn.
The film opens with the death of Muthukutty (Samuthirakani). As the village gears up to give him a grand farewell, his son Parthi (Manikandan) arrives from Chennai to perform the last rites. The death of his father has no impact on Parthi, and he goes about walking around the house with absolutely no emotion on his face. He doesn’t even shed a tear. As Parthi sits down next to his father’s body, we’re told what made the relationship between the son and the father so cold over the years.
Muthukutty, as we learn via the flashback, isn’t a bad father but he wasn’t good as well. He was cunning and smart but at the same quite caring towards his kids – Parthi and his elder sister. However, Parthi had a lot of issues with how Muthukutty lived his life, and with the ways he made money. There are quite a few instances that make Parthi hate his father and as the story cuts back between past and present, we get a clearer picture about the strained relationship.
Also read: Sara Ali Khan snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness: ‘Sister to sister we will always be’
Halitha has built the world of Aelay with just two key characters and both Samuthirakani and Manikandan are a treat to watch as the father and son, respectively. While the story tries to capture the very essence of the rural lifestyle; it’s also a film about traditions and how people still value them even today. The first half is mostly narrated via flashbacks and it helps us understand why things were bitter between Muthukutty and Parthi. The second half is where the story tries to take a very predictable detour and we get a climax that’s a major letdown. The twist in the climax looks forced, and it’s something you wouldn’t expect of Halitha.
Aelay is still an enjoyable film and if you don’t mind its length, one will probably enjoy it more. But the film isn’t a step up for Halitha, who had set the bar quite high with her first two films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aelay movie review: A fun, sweet rural drama that’s let down by its length
- Aelay is a fun, sweet film that gets so much right about life in a small village and their tradition but is needlessly long drawn.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan: I find it annoying when people put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other film industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan
- Shruti Haasan has shared a few adorable pictures with her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram teaser released; Movie to stream on Netflix
- Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram skips the theatres for an OTT release. The movie is set to stream on Netflix India and the teaser has been released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil actor Suriya tests negative for coronavirus
- Suriya has tested negative to Covid 19. His producer friend Rajsekar Pandian tweeted to share the news. Ealier this month, the actor had tweeted to inform that he had contracted the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics
- Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics
- Nidhhi Agerwal was in for a shock when she came to know that her fans in Chennai had built a temple in her name. She has done only two films in Tamil so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution
- Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Care of Kaadhal movie review: Charming and faithful remake of C/O Kancharapalem
- Care of Kaadhal is one of those films that leave you with a rewarding experience only if you’ve patiently waited for the end, and the way the stories culminate makes for a moving experience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi shares update
- Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt
- Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush performs Bhoomi poojan for new house, Rajinikanth attends. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox