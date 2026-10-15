‘Trimming scenes involving superstar like Mohanlal unnecessary’: Costume designer publicly calls out Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 team; fans agree

Malayalam star Mohanlal played a cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 as the flashy Mathew, much like he did in the first film with Rajinikanth. While the actor appears in the film for only a few minutes, his costume designer, Jishad Shamsudeen, claims he had a larger role in the sequel. Calling out the makers for trimming his scenes, the designer stated that he wouldn’t return for a third part if there was one.

Mohanlal's costumes for Jailer 2 were designed by Jishad Shamsudeen.

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(Also Read: Jailer 2 movie review: 75-year-old Rajinikanth aura farms for 3 hours in a Nelson Dilipkumar film and it is all fans need sometimes)

Mohanlal’s costume designer calls out Jailer 2 makers

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Jishad took to his Instagram account on Thursday evening to post a note, along with numerous looks he had put together for Mohanlal’s character Mathew in Jailer 2. “To everyone who loves and supports me: With the release of Jailer 2, I want to share an important update!! Based on what was shot, I was completely confident in our work-even when reduced to a 2-second glimpse in the trailer. But with the film's release, three of Mohanlal Sir's distinct looks were cut entirely, and even that trailer scene was trimmed out,” he wrote.

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Deep Dive Why was Mohanlal’s screen time reduced in Jailer 2? Costume designer Jishad Shamsudeen said three of Mohanlal’s looks and a scene shown in the trailer were cut. The articles do not give a reason for the edits. What role does Mohanlal play in Jailer 2? Mohanlal reprises Mathew, a notorious smuggler and friend of Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian. He appears in a key climax scene, though the designer said more of his footage was filmed and later trimmed. Will Mohanlal’s costume designer work on Jailer 3? Jishad Shamsudeen said he would not be part of a sequel if one is made. Jailer 2 hints at another instalment, but does not officially confirm Jailer 3.

{{^usCountry}} The designer then called out the makers for trimming Mohanlal’s scenes, and consequently his work, writing that he wouldn’t be returning if there was a Jailer 3. “From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary. Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a Sequel, I will not be a part of it. I am truly sorry to everyone who trusted me,” he wrote, adding, “I don't stand for favors, profits, crore clubs, or stardom. I stand solely for the fans, lovers of the craft, and Mohanlal Sir. Thank you for always standing by my journey.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The designer then called out the makers for trimming Mohanlal’s scenes, and consequently his work, writing that he wouldn’t be returning if there was a Jailer 3. “From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary. Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a Sequel, I will not be a part of it. I am truly sorry to everyone who trusted me,” he wrote, adding, “I don't stand for favors, profits, crore clubs, or stardom. I stand solely for the fans, lovers of the craft, and Mohanlal Sir. Thank you for always standing by my journey.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I was wondering too!! Why so less screen time for lalettan,” commented one fan under the post. “We fans are upset,” wrote another. One comment even read, “You have something that those who are with Mohanlal don't have. The backbone. The elephant didn't know the size of the elephant.” One fan fumed, “Dear Director, if you had no intention of giving Mohanlal a proper role, why invite him for just a 5-second scene?” Numerous others also wondered about Mohanlal’s reduced screen time in Jailer 2.

(Also Read: Jailer 2 details: All about that superstar's massy cameo, meta references and a homage 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada)

Mohanlal in Jailer 2

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Mohanlal’s character, Mathew, was introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. Dressed in flashy shirts and sunglasses, he’s shown as a notorious smuggler and Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian’s friend. The second part brings back his character, with the actor getting a key scene during the film’s climax. However, it looks like the actor had more scenes which were trimmed.