Nagarjuna hails Pa Ranjith's World of Vettuvam glimpse, praises Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘Looks like you put in a lot of work’

The first glimpse of Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith, was released on Friday. Titled World of Vettuvam, the four-minute-long glimpse gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the highly awaited Tamil film starring VR Dinesh, Arya and Sobhita Dhulipala. From rigorous production design to practising traditional martial arts, it featured BTS scenes from the film's shoot while also introducing the actors.

Nagarjuna praises Sobhita

Nagarjuna is keen to see Vettuvam, starring daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala.

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Sobhita stars as Radhi in the film, and the glimpse showed her attending group sessions with the rest of the cast, preparing for action scenes, practising the correct positions of the martial art form, and looking fierce on set. Nagarjuna was all praise for the hard work that his daughter-in-law put in for the film and gave a shoutout to her on X. He wrote, “Wow I love the world building!! looks like you put in a lot of work Sobhita … Looks too good😊💐Waiting for this one!!”

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About Vettuvam

{{^usCountry}} The film is a sci-fi action drama that spans three time periods, with the fight for power and authority taking centre stage. The glimpse introduces Indra Vizha, an art form and competition in which a position of leadership is at stake. This competition will determine who becomes the next leader, and a lot is at stake. The actors are shown studying the moves and practising the traditional martial arts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is a sci-fi action drama that spans three time periods, with the fight for power and authority taking centre stage. The glimpse introduces Indra Vizha, an art form and competition in which a position of leadership is at stake. This competition will determine who becomes the next leader, and a lot is at stake. The actors are shown studying the moves and practising the traditional martial arts. {{/usCountry}}

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GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for Vettuvam, while Roopesh Shaji has handled the cinematography. The action has been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, and Selva R K has edited the film. The film also stars Alaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, and Lizzy.

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In December 2024, superstar Nagarjuna’s son, actor Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with actor Sobhita Dhulipala in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Earlier, Nagarjuna had revealed how he indirectly played cupid between Chaitanya and Sobhita. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, and Nani. Nagarjuna later took to his official X account to share photos of the newlyweds, writing: “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita, you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”