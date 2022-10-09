Nayanthara and Vignesh name their twins Uyir and Ulagam, here’s what it means

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently welcomed twin sons. The filmmaker shared the good news on Twitter and revealed the names of their sons as Uyir and Ulagam. He also added their first pictures but didn't reveal their faces. Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”

While fans rushed to the comment section and congratulated the couple, many also wondered about the meanings behind their boys’ names. Both Uyir and Ulagam are Tamil words. Uyir translates to life in Tamil. Ulagam, on the other hand, means world.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have extended their best wishes to the new parents. While Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor double-tapped on Vignesh’s post, Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Huge congratulations Nayan and Wiki !! Welcome to the parent club - definitely the best phase of life lots of love and blessings to Uyir and Ulagam.” Director Atlee added, “Congratulations darlings”.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot earlier this year in June. They dated for several years before taking the plunge. Their wedding was no less than a dreamy affair in Chennai, attended by A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth. After their wedding, the couple visited Thailand for their honeymoon.

Vignesh Shivan celebrated his 37th birthday last month with Nayanthara, his mom and some other close friends in Dubai. He penned a long note and called it his best birthday ever. It read, “It’s always been a dream to take my mother to foreign countries and see the way her face changes when she sees tall buildings new people and newer things the happiness I look for in her face .. makes sense , gives me satisfaction, completion and sense of accomplishment , gives me meaning for all the hard work that I do ! And goes on top of all the good things life has offered to me! As u keep manifesting for good and great things … these few days….The moments around my birthday this year … the days with my family visiting Dubai and all the excitement and happiness that I was cherishing with them will always stay warm in my heart Thanking God and the universe for ticking most of my bucket list wishes by now.”

