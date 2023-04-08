Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan step out in rain, hand out essentials to people on streets. Watch

Actor Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan handed out essentials to some people on Friday night. A clip of the couple distributing bags to people, on the street, surfaced on social media and fans hailed their gesture. In the clip, Nayanthara and Vignesh walked towards a few people who took refuge near small streetside stalls. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at Kumbakonam temple, perform pooja days after revealing sons' faces)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan stepped out in rain on Friday night.

The couple stepped out in the rain to help the people. Vignesh Shivan, in the video, held a blue umbrella in one hand and the bags in the other. Nayanthara gave the bags to the people. She was seen in a T-shirt, blue denims, and shoes. Vignesh opted for a cream shirt and beige pants.

The video was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "It was really kind of Lady Superstar #Nayanthara and @VigneshShivN to assist homeless persons on the streets who were suffering from the rain." In the comments section, a fan said, “Lady superstar for a reason (sic).” Another person wrote, “A person with a golden heart (sic).”

The couple recently returned from a trip to Kumbakonam temple where they performed a special pooja on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram.

Nayanthara was recently seen in the Tamil horror drama Connect. The film was dubbed and released in Hindi last week. Connect was directed by Ashwin Saravanan. A lockdown horror-thriller, the film featured Nayanthara in the role of a mother who has to take care of her daughter was has been possessed. The film also starred Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, and Anupam Kher in key roles.

For the special premiere of Connect in Chennai last December, Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance since they became parents. Last year on June 9, Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. Last week, Vignesh took to Instagram to reveal the full names of his twin boys two days after his wife Nayanthara shared the same at an event in Chennai.

Along with the names, Vignesh also shared a glimpse of the twin boys who could be seen resting on Nayanthara’s chest in the picture. In his post, Vignesh revealed the names of his boys in English as well as Tamil. He also wrote that the N in the name stands for Nayanthara, whom he described as the best mother in the world.

