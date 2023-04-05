Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at Kumbakonam temple, perform pooja days after revealing sons' faces. Watch

Actor Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who revealed the full names of their twin boys earlier this week, on Wednesday were spotted at Trichy airport. They were on their way to the famous Kumbakonam temple. It seems like the couple weren’t accompanied by their kids on this trip. Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares Nayanthara's sweetest pic with sons, shows their faces for first time Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visit Kumbakonam temple.

As per reports, the couple is said to have performed a special pooja in the temple on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. A video clip of them performing the pooja in the temple also surfaced on social media. While the actor opted for a salwar suit, Vignesh Shivan sported trousers with a blue t-shirt and a white jacket.

In the clip, some kids from the nearby area surrounded the couple as they performed the pooja. Last year, the couple visited Vignesh Shivan’s ancestral temple just weeks before the wedding.

Only a few days ago, Vignesh Shivan on Monday took to Instagram and treated fans to the full names of his twin boys, two days after Nayanthara shared the same at an event in Chennai. Along with the names, Vignesh also shared a glimpse of the boys' faces for the first time. They were seen resting on Nayanthara in the picture.

In his post, Vignesh revealed the names of his boys in English as well as Tamil. He also wrote that the N in the name stands for Nayanthara, whom he described as the best mother in the world. “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan உயிர் ருத்ரோநீல் N சிவன் #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan உலக் தெய்விக் N சிவன் N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names :) our blessings and happiness," he wrote.

Last year on June 9, Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara got married in an intimate but lavish ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan announced the news of his and Nayanthara's twins. They welcomed the boys via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was recently seen in the horror thriller Connect. Vignesh, on the other hand, is yet to officially announce his next directorial project.

