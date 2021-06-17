Nayanthara, boyfriend Vignesh Shivan fly to Kochi in a private jet, see pics

Actor Nayanthara along with her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan boarded a private flight to travel to Kochi to meet Nayanthara’s parents. Pictures of the couple from the airport have been shared on social media.

Vignesh took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the chartered flight from the inside. Both of them are expected to return to Chennai in a few days.

In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen wearing an olive green top and blue denim jeans. Vignesh went casual in a black T-shirt and a grey shirt with black jeans. They can be seen holding hands as they step out of the flight.

On the career-front, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann, an official remake of Korean thriller, Blind.

The film is most likely to skip theatres and head for a direct-to-OTT release, as per some reports. The film was supposed to hit the screens last year but has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivan as producer. He has bankrolled the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. After the release of the poster last year, Vignesh was quite elated with the overwhelming response from all quarters.

Netrikann is believed to have been snapped up by Disney + Hotstar and it will have its worldwide premiere in July.

Also read: Nayanthara starrer Netrikann may opt for direct-OTT release: report

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is waiting to resume work on his upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.