Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan arrive in Kochi to spend time with her family, pose with fans at airport. See pics

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are in Kochi to meet her parents. The couple married on Thursday in an intimate ceremony in Chennai, which was attended by actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Vijay and many others. After visiting Tirupati temple on Friday, the couple arrived in Kochi on Sunday to spend time with Nayanthara’s family. Fan accounts on social media shared the newlyweds’ pictures from the airport on Monday. Read more: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan apologise after violating rules at Tirupati temple

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photos, Nayanthara can be seen in an orange kurta set, while Vignesh wore a casual black T-shirt outfit. Both sported tikas on their forehead, as they posed together with fans at the airport. One Twitter user called the filmmaker ‘lucky man’ while commenting on the couple's new pictures.

Nayanthara posed with husband Vignesh Shivan, as they travelled to Kochi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after their wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted in Tirupati, where they had gone to perform a pooja. The couple received a legal notice for violating the rules of the temple as Nayanthara was spotted wearing footwear, while walking inside the temple premises.On Sunday,Vignesh issued an apology for violating temple rules.

“After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So, we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple," he told India Today in an interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a media interaction prior to their wedding, Vignesh revealed that he and Nayanthara had originally planned for the wedding to take place in Tirupati. However, their plan was cancelled due to logistical issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON