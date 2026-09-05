Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan host PV Sindhu for dinner in Chennai; badminton pro says she has a ‘little more family’ now

Badminton pro PV Sindhu was recently hosted for dinner in Chennai by actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan. Posting pictures with them on Instagram, she penned a sweet note for the couple. She also stated that she now feels like she has a ‘family’ in Chennai. Nayanthara and Vignesh reciprocated the love.

PV Sindhu meets Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and PV Sindhu caught up over dinner in Chennai.

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Sindhu took to her Instagram account to post pictures with Nayanthara and Vignesh. She wrote, “Beautiful evening. Amazing food. Conversations from the heart and endless laughter.” She further added, “Funny how some dinners can change the way you see people. You walk in as friends, talk about life, love and everything in between, and somehow leave feeling like you’ve known each other forever.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sindhu wrote about already having family there, but finding a space with Nayanthara and Vignesh too, “Chennai has always felt like home with my beloved aunty @senthilkumararthi there, but after this evening, it somehow feels like I have a little more family waiting for me there now. Wickii & Nayan, you two are all heart.” Sindhu’s husband Venkata Datta Sai is also seen with them. Namrata Shirodkar commented on the post with heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sindhu wrote about already having family there, but finding a space with Nayanthara and Vignesh too, “Chennai has always felt like home with my beloved aunty @senthilkumararthi there, but after this evening, it somehow feels like I have a little more family waiting for me there now. Wickii & Nayan, you two are all heart.” Sindhu’s husband Venkata Datta Sai is also seen with them. Namrata Shirodkar commented on the post with heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Nayanthara and Vignesh seemed to reciprocate her love. Nayanthara commented on the post, “Love n onlyyyy love for u guys,” with heart and hug emojis. She also posted Sindhu’s post on her Instagram stories. Vignesh commented, “Toooo sweeet u two. Lots of love from us always,” with heart emojis. He also wrote on his Instagram stories, “@pvsindhu1 not the tough person we see on the court :) you are all heart. And dear Datta my man :) lots of love & respect to you both.”

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Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's posts for PV Sindhu.

About Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh and Nayanthara began dating after he directed her in his 2015 hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They announced their engagement in 2021 and got married in Mahabalipuram in June 2022. In October the same year, they welcomed twins via surrogacy. Netflix documented Nayanthara’s journey and their love story in the 2024 documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

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Vignesh directed Love Insurance Kompany with Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah this year. The sci-fi romance received lukewarm reviews. Nayanthara most recently starred in the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the Malayalam film Patriot, the Kannada-English film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and the Tamil film Hi.

She is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film with Vamshi Paidipally and Salman Khan. She also has Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, and Rakkayie lined up.