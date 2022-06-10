Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan walk hand-in-hand as they visit Tirumala temple. Watch

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. A day after the wedding the couple visited Tirumala temple. Several pictures and videos of the couple from the temple have been shared online. Also Read: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding highlights: Newlyweds look dreamy in pics, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth spotted

A fan account shared a video in which Nayanthara is seen wearing a yellow saari and Vignesh a white dhoti and kurta. In another video, the couple is seen walking hand in hand as they came out of the temple.

Reacting to the videos, one fan commented, “Nayanthara looks so pretty like a marigold flower." Another one wrote, “Congratulations." Many fans dropped heart emojis.

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married at the Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram in presence of friends and family. In attendance were stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others. After the wedding, Vignesh shared his wedding pictures on Instagram. “From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE,” he captioned one of the photos. Sharing his solo picture from the wedding, he wrote, “Blessed, thanking the universeee. And our parents."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in their official wedding photos.

Meanwhile, Vignesh and Nayanthara recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was recently picked for Shanghai International Film Festival. The film tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life. It features newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.

Nayanthara's latest film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal was directed by Vignesh and turned out to be a hit at the box office. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Nayanthara currently awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil thriller O2, which will directly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.

