Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn spotted with their twins at Mumbai airport. Watch

Tamil actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivn were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, March 8. The couple made a rare appearance with their newborn babies as the paparazzi clicked the full family together. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals first gift he gave daughter Raha)

For their family outing, Nayanthara wore a black T-shirt and distressed black jeans. Vignesh was seen in a green shirt and black jeans. Their boys were wearing matching outfits in red and black. Nayanthara and Vignesh smiled and waved for the paparazzi as they entered the airport.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Recently, they welcomed their sons. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

Nayanthara made her debut in 2003 with Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Over the years, she ventured into other movie industries -- Tamil with Ayya (2005), Telugu with Lakshmi (2006) and Kannada with Super (2010). Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan launched their production banner Rowdy Pictures in 2021 and have backed critically-acclaimed movies such as Koozhangal, Netrikann and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others.

“My only thing is to try and make good films, whether it is us producing or buying the film or me acting in a film. We want good films to reach the audience. For me, it is always about providing good content and making decent films,” the actor said in an interview to PTI recently.

This year, she will making foray in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India movie Jawan.

During the session a fan asked SRK, "Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua ? Any special thing about mam.." To which he replied, "She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well....fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film."

