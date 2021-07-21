Nayanthara’s Netrikann opts for OTT release, to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann is all set to skip theatres and head for direct-OTT release, as per an announcement made by Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday. The film was supposed to hit the screens last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind; about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

Nayanthara plays a character who loses her eyesight after a road accident. The film stars Ajmal Ameer as the antagonist.

Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement via a tweet. However, they’re yet to announce the premiere date.

The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn as producer. He has bankrolled the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. After the release of the poster last year, Vignesh was elated with the overwhelming response from all quarters.

Last year, Samantha Akkineni shared Nayanthara's first look on her Instagram story and wrote, "All the very best lady superstar Nayanthara...god bless." In the poster, Nayanthara is seen with a bruised face and a wrench in hand. Some unknown person can also be seen in the background.

This will be Nayanthara’s second direct-OTT release in a row. Her last film Mookuthi Amman, a social satire, also released directly on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping theatres.

Nayanthara, meanwhile, has signed a two-film deal with Dream Warrior Pictures. She commences shooting for the first project later this month.

She also has the Telugu remake of Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, in the pipeline.

