YouTuber Puneet Kaur says Raj Kundra tried to 'lure' her for Hotshots: 'Rot in jail'

YouTuber Puneet Kaur has said that businessman Raj Kundra once sent her a direct message in connection with the supposed pornography for which he has now been remanded into judicial custody. Raj Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the crime branch of the Mumbai Police earlier this week.

On Instagram Stories, Puneet Kaur wrote, "Brooo do you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.” She continued, "I can’t even WTF this mans was really luring people -we literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me!? Jesus Christ man rot in jail.”

She also added excerpts of the video in question, in which she and two others could be seen discussing the DMs, and wondering if Raj's account had been hacked. "This man has had a midlife crisis, probably, messing with girls to go to Hotshot.com to do something strange, I don't know" one man in the video is heard saying, after the three Googled the website. "I think his account got hacked," the other man says, and the first man notes, "That would be giving him the benefit of the doubt."

Puneet Kaur has said that Raj Kundra DMed her.





Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.