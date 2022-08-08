Nithya Menen says she was stalked by film reviewer for 6 years; he reacts: ‘I won't have loved her if...'

Nithya Menen recently opened up about being harassed by a film reviewer for six years. The actor, who works in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films, and was also seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal in 2019, added that her stalker harassed her family, too. During a recent media interaction, Nithya said the person frequently called her and her parents from ‘more than 30 mobile numbers’. Her alleged stalker, Santosh Varkey, has now responded to her allegations and said he was ‘confused’ by what the actor’s mother and father had told him about her being engaged. Read more: Nithya Menen denies getting married

While promoting her Malayalam film 19(1)(a), Nithya spoke about Santosh wanting to marry her. She reportedly said he has been saying a lot of things about her, and for six years, he would constantly call her and her parents. Nithya added that she even asked her parents to block the numbers he was calling from.

Nithya was quoted as saying in an IndiGlitz report, “Those who listen to him (Santosh Varkey) are fools. Santosh Varkey has been pestering me for some years to marry him. He was annoying me by calling from more than 30 mobile numbers. I told my parents to block those numbers. When he attained fame on social media, he is openly talking about it. I have forgiven him and even though I was asked to report him to the police, I did not file a complaint."

In a new interview with IndiGlitz, Santosh reacted to Nithya’s allegations against him, and said, "She said that I tortured her by calling from more than 30 numbers. But people can imagine how many sim cards a single person can buy in his name. Not only that but Nithya Menon's mother told me that she is engaged to someone else. But her father told me that she is not engaged to anyone. I was very confused when they said different things.”

He added that the actor and her family were planning to file a case against him. “I came to know that they were going to file a sexual harassment case against me. Also, I have been doing my duties without interfering in any matters after my father's death. If I had known this, I wouldn't have fallen in love with her and followed her around,” Santosh said.

Nithya Menen’s latest film 19 (1) (a) also features Vijay Sethupathi and Indrajith Sukumaran. It recently released on Hotstar + Disney. She will soon be seen in Thiruchitrambalam with Dhanush.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.