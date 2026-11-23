Rajkumar Periasamy’s spy thriller OM: Operation Mole hit screens last Friday after being postponed at least twice for other films. The film, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty and Sreeleela in lead roles, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While it showed a gradual decline in collections since its release, the film has still managed to become Dhanush’s biggest opening weekend yet.
OM worldwide box office collection
On Monday, Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar Films, as well as RTake Studios, announced that OM grossed ₹101.7 crore worldwide in three days of its release. “This century is a box office statement. #OM - 101.7 crores in just the first 3 days. Catch the blockbuster on the big screens now!” they wrote in a joint Instagram post that also included Dhanush. Two posters, one featuring Dhanush alone and another featuring him with Mammootty, were posted to share the news.
However, trade website Sacnilk reported that OM had grossed ₹85 crore in three days. The film brought in a total domestic net of ₹50.25 crore and a gross of ₹58.30 crore in three days. Adding to that, with ₹27 crore from overseas, the website reported a worldwide total gross of ₹85.30 crore. Irrespective of which number we go by, this means that Dhanush has gotten his biggest opening weekend yet.{{/usCountry}}
However, trade website Sacnilk reported that OM had grossed ₹85 crore in three days. The film brought in a total domestic net of ₹50.25 crore and a gross of ₹58.30 crore in three days. Adding to that, with ₹27 crore from overseas, the website reported a worldwide total gross of ₹85.30 crore. Irrespective of which number we go by, this means that Dhanush has gotten his biggest opening weekend yet.{{/usCountry}}
The record was previously held by Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh, which grossed ₹79.24 crore worldwide in three days. His directorial Raayan grossed ₹71.21 crore in the same period. The next highest weekend for him is Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. The Kriti Sanon co-starrer grossed ₹67.79 crore in three days.
|Biggest opening weekend 2026
|Collection
|Jailer 2
|₹418.25 crore (extended weekend)
|Jana Nayagan
|₹217.48 crore (extended weekend)
|Karuppu
|₹121.75 crore
|Scene
|₹120 crore
|Vishwanath & Sons
|₹108.22 crore
|OM
|₹101.7 crore
While OM has beaten Tamil films which released this year, such as DC ( ₹35.86 crore) and Mandaadi ( ₹30.38 crore), it has lagged behind Jailer 2 ( ₹319 crore), Jana Nayagan ( ₹170.31 crore), Karuppu ( ₹121.75 crore), Scene ( ₹120 crore) and Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹108.22 crore).
About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM
Previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, the film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It was released worldwide on November 20, with only Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara as competition. That film grossed ₹22 crore worldwide in three days. With an expected dip in collections during the weekdays, it remains to be seen how much OM collects during its run.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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