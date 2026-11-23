Rajkumar Periasamy’s spy thriller OM: Operation Mole hit screens last Friday after being postponed at least twice for other films. The film, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty and Sreeleela in lead roles, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While it showed a gradual decline in collections since its release, the film has still managed to become Dhanush’s biggest opening weekend yet.

OM worldwide box office collection

Dhanush plays an agent in Rajkumar Periasamy's OM: Operation Mole. more less

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On Monday, Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar Films, as well as RTake Studios, announced that OM grossed ₹101.7 crore worldwide in three days of its release. “This century is a box office statement. #OM - 101.7 crores in just the first 3 days. Catch the blockbuster on the big screens now!” they wrote in a joint Instagram post that also included Dhanush. Two posters, one featuring Dhanush alone and another featuring him with Mammootty, were posted to share the news.

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{{^usCountry}} However, trade website Sacnilk reported that OM had grossed ₹85 crore in three days. The film brought in a total domestic net of ₹50.25 crore and a gross of ₹58.30 crore in three days. Adding to that, with ₹27 crore from overseas, the website reported a worldwide total gross of ₹85.30 crore. Irrespective of which number we go by, this means that Dhanush has gotten his biggest opening weekend yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, trade website Sacnilk reported that OM had grossed ₹85 crore in three days. The film brought in a total domestic net of ₹50.25 crore and a gross of ₹58.30 crore in three days. Adding to that, with ₹27 crore from overseas, the website reported a worldwide total gross of ₹85.30 crore. Irrespective of which number we go by, this means that Dhanush has gotten his biggest opening weekend yet. {{/usCountry}}

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The record was previously held by Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh, which grossed ₹79.24 crore worldwide in three days. His directorial Raayan grossed ₹71.21 crore in the same period. The next highest weekend for him is Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. The Kriti Sanon co-starrer grossed ₹67.79 crore in three days.

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Biggest opening weekend 2026 Collection Jailer 2 ₹ 418.25 crore (extended weekend) Jana Nayagan ₹ 217.48 crore (extended weekend) Karuppu ₹ 121.75 crore Scene ₹ 120 crore Vishwanath & Sons ₹ 108.22 crore OM ₹ 101.7 crore View All

While OM has beaten Tamil films which released this year, such as DC ( ₹35.86 crore) and Mandaadi ( ₹30.38 crore), it has lagged behind Jailer 2 ( ₹319 crore), Jana Nayagan ( ₹170.31 crore), Karuppu ( ₹121.75 crore), Scene ( ₹120 crore) and Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹108.22 crore).

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About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM

Previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, the film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It was released worldwide on November 20, with only Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara as competition. That film grossed ₹22 crore worldwide in three days. With an expected dip in collections during the weekdays, it remains to be seen how much OM collects during its run.