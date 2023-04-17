On Vikram's birthday, Thangalaan making video with actor's unrecognisable avatar released; fans say 'we expect an epic'

The makers of upcoming Tamil drama Thangalaan on Monday released a making video on the occasion of actor Vikram’s birthday. The video gives a glimpse into the world of Thangalaan, a period drama that’s inspired by the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar gold fields. Also read: Thangalaan teaser out, Pa Ranjith teams up with Chiyaan Vikram for new film; check out first footage

Makers release Thangalaan making video on Vikram’s birthday, fans say it’s going to be epic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film marks his maiden collaboration with Vikram, who will be seen playing the leader of a small tribe. Ranjith took to Twitter to release a new poster as well as the making video. “Happy birthday to my Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir. Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan (sic),” Ranjith tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video offers a peek into the world of Thangalaan. More importantly, it focuses on Vikram’s character after the initial few shots. The camera follows Vikram as he gets ready for the character. It is for this role in Thangalaan that Vikram went through a drastic physical transformation. He not only lost weight, but also shed his muscles to look the part. He shaved the front portion of his head to sport a half shaved look with a man bun.

Several fans reacted to the video. Some said that they can expect an epic in the making. One Twitter user wrote, “What a making video. We can expect an epic of a film (sic).” Another user wrote, “A combo that’s got us rightly excited with this video. Stoked for Thangalaan (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also starring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan among others, the film is gearing up for release later this year. Meanwhile, Vikram currently awaits the release of Mani Ratnam’s forthcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2. In the film, seen playing the character of Aditha Karikalan.

Last November, Vikram took to Twitter to share a throwback video with his 'Guru' Mani Ratnam, from the screening of their first outing together - Raavanan. "Thank you my Guru for such kind words, for offering me two of my most delightful roles.. Veera and Aditha Karikalan... and for inspiring me to ace them," read Vikram’s tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.