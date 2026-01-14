Parasakthi box office collection day 5: Sivakarthikeyan's film dips further but manages to cross ₹30 crore mark in India

Parasakthi box office collection day 5: Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil political action drama film has not been doing very well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹30 crore so far. Actor Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in the film. Parasakthi box office collection day 5: The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has been directed by Sudha Kongara.

Parasakthi domestic box office collection On day 1, the film collected ₹12.5 crore, on day 2, ₹10.10 crore, on day 3, ₹3 crore and on day 4, ₹2.6 crore. On day 5, Parasakthi earned ₹2.07 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹30.27 crore. Parasakthi had an overall 19.32% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday.

What Sivakarthikeyan said about Parasakthi row On Wednesday, Sivakarthikeyan attended a Pongal celebration at Union Minister L Murugan's residence. Speaking to news agency ANI during the event, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his wishes for the festival and emphasised spreading positivity among people. Sivakarthikeyan also spoke about the film and clarified that there was "no controversy" surrounding it. He said people who watch the full film understand the message and are taking it in the "right way."

"There is no controversy. People are understanding it and taking it in the right way, and what we intended is reaching the people. If they watch the film completely, they will understand." Ravi Mohan, who is also part of the film, attended the event at the Union Minister's residence and added that people may feel whatever they wish. However, cinema should be seen as a "medium of entertainment," and "politics" should be kept out of it.

About Parasakthi The film is a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrayed a grounded character as a coal tosser at the Indian Railways.

The film showed raging protests against the Central government for the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu. Atharvaa Murali plays the younger brother of Sivakarthikeyan's character, whose decision to join the agitation initially creates tension within the family. The movie released in theatres on January 10.