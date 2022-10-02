Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 2 collection: Aishwarya Rai's film could be a blockbuster, crosses 150 cr worldwide

Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan I continues to go strong at the box office. It had a terrific second day with total two-day gross worldwide collection crossing ₹150 crore. The period drama stars Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I: Why you must not have Baahubali, RRR size of expectations with this one

The film released in theatres across the globe in five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On Saturday, it collected gross ₹38 crore ( ₹34.6 crore nett) in India (all languages). Among the five languages, the film collected ₹27.6 crore in the Tamil version, ₹3.45 crore in Telugu, ₹2.85 cr in Hindi and ₹70 lakh in Malayalam versions. It went on to collect ₹70 crore gross worldwide on day 2, taking its two day-total gross worldwide collection to ₹153 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan I is made on a massive budget and has already turned out to be the best Tamil opening of 2022 with gross opening worldwide collection of ₹80 crore. Ponniyin Selvan I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film will be followed by its sequel next year.

Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Queen Nandini in the film. She has a dual role but the other character was revealed only in the end and is expected to have a bigger part in part 2. Vikram and Jayam Ravi play prince brothers Aditha Karikalan and Arulmozhi Varman, respectively. Trisha plays their sister, Princess Kundavai. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, R Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

PS 1 released in theatres on Friday alongside Pushkar Gayathri's action thriller Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Few cast and crew members from both the films have praised each other.

