Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 5 collection: Film makes 300 crore globally, still pales compared to RRR, KGF 2

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, is having a great run at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has grossed over ₹300 crore globally, while in Tamil Nadu, it has breached the ₹100 crore mark. The film, also called PS1, released in theatres worldwide on September 30 in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I post-film scene explained

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan: I has grossed more than ₹300 crore globally. The period drama tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). Industry tracker Ramesh Bala also said in a tweet that Ponniyin Selvan: I had crossed over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu. However, Ponniyin Selvan: I worldwide box office figures, still pale compared to SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash. Both films earned more than ₹600 crore nett gross.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“PS1 is doing exceptionally well. The (Durga) puja holidays is drawing audiences in hordes and shows are going houseful for the entire week. Globally, the film has crossed over ₹300 crore and in Tamil Nadu, it has minted over ₹100 crore. This is emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Mani Ratnam’s career,” Trinath said.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is made on a massive budget and has already turned out to be the best Tamil opening of 2022 with a gross opening worldwide collection of ₹80 crore. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The film marked Aishwarya’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya is seen playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that he’s glad he could make the film into two parts and release it now as audiences are ready to watch a film in multiple parts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON