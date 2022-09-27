Ponniyin Selvan I might register biggest opening ever for a Mani Ratnam film: ‘The hype has been terrific’

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on the eponymous literary masterpiece by Kalki, has left trade analysts impressed with its excellent advance bookings. Reliable trade pundits have revealed that the film could register the biggest opening ever for a Mani Ratnam film. The first part of the series will be released in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I sees advance booking of ₹1 crore in just few hours in India, crosses $400k in US

Ponniyin Selvan: I is the first of a two-part historical epic based on Kalki’s novel of the same name. The historical fiction is one of the most heavily-anticipated films of the year, mounted on a massive budget, and filled with big stars. Produced by Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan: I features Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The film marks Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya will be seen playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

Trade analyst Trinath said no Mani Ratnam film in recent memory managed to have the kind of advance bookings that Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS1) is seeing. “For Tamil people, Ponniyin Selvan is their pride, so naturally the hype around the release has been terrific. The advance bookings have shocked the trade as most shows across Tamil Nadu for the first day have been sold out. Theatres are planning shows from as early as 5am. Going by hype and the advance bookings, we can expect the biggest opening for a Mani Ratnam film ever,” Trinath said.

He added even outside Tamil Nadu, lot of theatres across different cities have added early morning shows. “In Mumbai, the earliest show for PS1 is around 4.30am. This is the earliest show ever for a Mani Ratnam film in the city. There’s always been good buzz for Mani Ratnam’s films in Mumbai but this time it’s even more given the hype for the project and the massive ensemble cast,” he said.

Theatres owners in Chennai have planned special shows to draw audiences in hordes. “Ponniyin Selvan: I advance bookings in Vettri is terrific. It’s so true audience are so eagerly looking forward for this pride of Indian Cinema. Special shows scheduled till Tuesday,” tweeted Rakesh Gowthaman, the proprietor of Vettri cinemas, Chennai. Another theatres owner in Chennai pointed out that the film could easily become the biggest grossing film in Mani Ratnam’s career in Tamil Nadu.

“There’s always good buzz around the release of a Mani Ratnam film. This time, it’s unprecedented, given it’s Ponniyin Selvan and Tamil audiences have waited a long time for it. Going by the advanced bookings and the anticipation around the release, this could easily become the biggest grossing film in Mani sir’s career,” he said.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala, who has been closely following the buzz around the release of Ponniyin Selvan: I, tweet on Tuesday that Tamil audiences will watch the film without even worrying about reviews. “Ponniyin Selvan is the bestselling Tamil Novel for decades… It's a five-part series that is epic from first to last page. Director Mani Ratnam has condensed five parts into two parts, taking the best of the best portions. Tamils in Tamil Nadu and overseas are not waiting for any reviews,” Ramesh tweeted.

