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Pooja Hegde says Jana Nayagan leak is ‘disheartening' for team: ‘Don’t we deserve to celebrate Vijay sir’s last film?'

Pooja Hegde expressed disappointment over the illegal leak of Jana Nayagan, urging audiences to respect the film and its creators by watching it in theatres. 

Apr 11, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Actor Vijay's final unreleased film, Jana Nayagan, has leaked on piracy websites. As HD prints first appeared online, many actors from the Telugu and Tamil film industries condemned the leak. Now, the film's female lead, Pooja Hegde, has also expressed her hurt and disappointment over the leak, urging audiences to watch the film the right way, in theatres.

Pooja Hegde condemns Jana Nayagan's leak online

Pooja Hegde calls Jana Nayagan leak tough and disheartening.

On Saturday, Pooja took to Instagram and shared a post on her Instagram Story, which read, “My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it.”

Pooja Hegde talks about Jana Nayagan leak.

Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a political drama that marks Vijay’s final on screen appearance before his full-fledged entry into politics with his party, TVK. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in pivotal roles. It marks Vijay’s 69th outing as a lead actor, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, anticipation remains high for the project. Vijay is preparing to step into active politics through TVK, with both he and the party set to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The actor and his party have alleged that the delay in the film’s release has been influenced by his political opponents.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Pooja Hegde says Jana Nayagan leak is ‘disheartening' for team: ‘Don’t we deserve to celebrate Vijay sir’s last film?'
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