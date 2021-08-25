Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prakash Raj renews wedding vows at 56 and shares pics from the cute indoor ceremony, see here

Prakash Raj revealed that he renewed marriage vows with wife Pony Verma, for their son, who hadn't witnessed their wedding.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Prakash Raj gets married to his wife again.

Prakash Raj revealed that him and his wife Pony Verma have renewed their marriage vows on their son Vedaant's request. Taking to Twitter on the occasion of the couple's wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Prakash revealed that his son wanted to witness their wedding.

"We got married again tonight because our son Vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments," he tweeted. The Singham actor also shared pictures from the impromptu 'second wedding' in which he was photographed getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand, sharing a kiss with Pony and posing with his family.

Videos from the celebrations also featured Prakash and Pony dancing while their son watched them.

RELATED STORIES

The pictures received much love from fans. "Whah sir...you are one of the examples of beautiful couples. Life does not always give beauty but couples make their life beautiful. Like you sir," a fan tweeted. "Sir..we wish you happy and healthy life. Wish you happy married life...once again. With Love and respect," another fan wrote. "How heartening is this..May you all be blessed always," a third fan comment read.

On Tuesday, Prakash shared a picture of the couple from their wedding and wished his wife on their anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "'It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night' .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary."

Earlier this month, Prakash was involved in an accident that left him with a fracture. "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts," he had tweeted.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai's first look pic from Ponniyin Selvan leaked. See here

Prakash Raj will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

