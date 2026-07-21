Prakash Raj says a movement like freedom struggle is brewing again with CJP protest: ‘I will stand by them’

Actor Prakash Raj was one of the first celebrities to show support for the Cockroach Janata Party from the beginning. He attended their protest in Bengaluru in June. He also attended their Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi.

Actor Prakash Raj rests ahead of Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI)

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Visuals of him attending the protest march surfaced on social media. The actor has now taken to his X account to say he will continue to stand in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party and support its concerns. Prakash has been vocal in his support for CJP, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET paper.

What Prakash said

The actor shared a video montage of the protests that took place at Jantar Mantar on Monday, July 20, and wrote in the caption, “Youth of my country are fighting for their future . a movement like freedom struggle is brewing again . i will continue to empower this churning.. i will continue to hold their hands.. give them my strength and stand by them for their future.”

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On silence of other Bollywood stars

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, when the actor was asked about the silence of other Bollywood stars on the matter of the protests, he said that the world is watching. Speaking to PeekTV, Prakash said, “People who speak, the world is watching… who will stand by the people. Simple.” When asked about being happy with the response from the industry, he said, “It is not the question of being happy. Now you know who is what. Such movements show who has got the integrity, who will stand for the people. Who am I to say? I can talk to myself. People have great voices, great actors… I wish they used it for this. They have not, people will judge! When history will be written tomorrow, they may forgive who might have made the mistake but they will never forgive who was silent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, when the actor was asked about the silence of other Bollywood stars on the matter of the protests, he said that the world is watching. Speaking to PeekTV, Prakash said, “People who speak, the world is watching… who will stand by the people. Simple.” When asked about being happy with the response from the industry, he said, “It is not the question of being happy. Now you know who is what. Such movements show who has got the integrity, who will stand for the people. Who am I to say? I can talk to myself. People have great voices, great actors… I wish they used it for this. They have not, people will judge! When history will be written tomorrow, they may forgive who might have made the mistake but they will never forgive who was silent.” {{/usCountry}}

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Along with Prakash, the actors who joined the protest march on Monday were Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey. Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Chinmayi Sripaada, and others have shown their solidarity with Wangchuk online.

A few days ago, Prakash made it clear that he stands ‘in solidarity’ with the cause and has even met Wangchuk. Posting pictures with the activist, the actor wrote, “In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ @Cockroachisback #justasking.” The pictures show the actor addressing the protesters on-site, interacting with them, and posing for a picture with Wangchuk.