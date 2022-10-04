Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office day 4 collection: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram’s film crosses 250 cr worldwide in 4 days

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has set the cash registers on fire. In the first 4 days, the film grossed over ₹250 crore worldwide. The film, based on the widely celebrated novel of the same name by Kalki, released in theatres across the globe in five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I is no Baahubali or RRR, shouldn’t be compared

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures. He further added that the film is holding exceptionally well in Kerala, Karnataka and overseas.

At the US box office, the film has emerged as the best performing Tamil movie of all time with $4.13 million in earnings in the first four days including premieres.

The film is made on a massive budget and has already turned out to be the best Tamil opening of 2022 with a worldwide opening of gross collection of ₹80 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan I tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film will be followed by its sequel next year. It stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The film marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya has dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both the audience and the critics have praised Aishwarya’s performance.

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that he’s glad he could make the film in two parts and release it now as audiences are ready to watch a film in multiple parts. In 1994 and 2011, Mani Ratnam attempted to make Ponniyin Selvan but both times the project didn’t take off as planned.

Talking about the long wait to finally make Ponniyin Selvan as a film in a group interaction, Mani said he didn’t have to make major changes in the adaptation to appeal to sensibilities of audiences today, especially after the pandemic. “The long wait has been some sort of liberation. Ponniyin Selvan is a five-part book and it’s impossible to compress it in a single film. Not sure if we could’ve done justice had we done the film back then. Today, audiences are open to the idea of watching a film in parts or as a series. Honestly, it was easier to make Ponniyin Selvan now. I'm glad Ponniyin Selvan didn't happen all these years because this is the right time,” he said.

