R Madhavan clarifies he’s not part of filmmaker Lingusamy’s bilingual film: 'No truth in the news'

Actor R Madhavan has quashed rumours about him teaming up with filmmaker Lingusamy’s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film. Madhavan has said that he has not been signed up to play the antagonist in the movie, which stars Ram Pothineni in the lead.

Recently, reports emerged that Madhavan was signed to play the antagonist in the movie. However, the actor took to Twitter to put these rumours to rest.

“Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too. Unfortunately, no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telugu film together with me as an antagonist,” Madhavan tweeted.

Madhavan, meanwhile, awaits the release of his upcoming multilingual project, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He plays the controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed in an espionage case and was later acquitted, in Rocketry.

Interestingly, Madhavan makes his directorial debut via Rocketry. In an interview last year, he had said he’s thrilled to be playing Nambi Narayanan. “We are determined to do justice to the extraordinary life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. He is one of the many unsung heroes of our country who deserves to be anointed with a worthy film.”

The project, which is gearing up for release next year, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Madhavan was last seen in Nishabdam, which opted for direct-OTT release last year. The film featured Madhavan in the role of a blind musician who is married to Anushka Shetty’s character.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdam also starred Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles. The story revolved around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film was shot in Seattle, USA.