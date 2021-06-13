Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
R Madhavan clarifies he’s not part of filmmaker Lingusamy’s bilingual film: 'No truth in the news'

Actor R Madhavan took to Twitter to deny reports that he would play the antagonist in Lingusamy's Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Ram Pothineni in the lead.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:28 PM IST
R Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Actor R Madhavan has quashed rumours about him teaming up with filmmaker Lingusamy’s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film. Madhavan has said that he has not been signed up to play the antagonist in the movie, which stars Ram Pothineni in the lead.

Recently, reports emerged that Madhavan was signed to play the antagonist in the movie. However, the actor took to Twitter to put these rumours to rest.

“Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too. Unfortunately, no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telugu film together with me as an antagonist,” Madhavan tweeted.

Madhavan's message on Twitter.

Madhavan, meanwhile, awaits the release of his upcoming multilingual project, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He plays the controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed in an espionage case and was later acquitted, in Rocketry.

Interestingly, Madhavan makes his directorial debut via Rocketry. In an interview last year, he had said he’s thrilled to be playing Nambi Narayanan. “We are determined to do justice to the extraordinary life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. He is one of the many unsung heroes of our country who deserves to be anointed with a worthy film.”

The project, which is gearing up for release next year, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'If I'd done it, I would have been lynched'

Madhavan was last seen in Nishabdam, which opted for direct-OTT release last year. The film featured Madhavan in the role of a blind musician who is married to Anushka Shetty’s character.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdam also starred Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles. The story revolved around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film was shot in Seattle, USA.

