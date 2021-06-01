Step inside R Madhavan's Mumbai home, a blend of traditional and modern style. See pics

R Madhavan is among the few actors who have balanced equally successful careers in Bollywood and Tamil cinema. The actor began his career in 2000 with Alaipayuthey (in Tamil) and 2001 Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (in Hindi) and has starred in numerous movies, including the popular Tanu Weds Manu franchise, 3 Idiots, and recently released Maara.

On his 51st birthday, we take a virtual tour of Madhavan's Mumbai home, through his Instagram posts. Madhavan has spent most of his time in his Mumbai home, which he shares with his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant. They live with his parents Saroja and Ranganathan, their dogs, and pet bird, Ashley.

The interiors are balanced between the contemporary and traditional. The living room features traditional elements, including a Tanjore painting in maroon, gold, and emerald green, which rests above an artistic console, surrounded by speakers, an antique vase, and other antique pieces.

The other parts of the room feature vibrant elements like two sofa sets with brass and wooden fixtures. A huge dining table rests beside the terrace balconies. In one corner of the living room there is a pool table, among many other elements.

Madhavan's minimalistic bedroom comes with an attached kitchen garden set up outside the window. The actor and his family have grown numerous organic vegetables at home. The garden is spread to other parts of the house as well.





His terrace balcony is an extension of the kitchen garden, with numerous plants placed around a dark marble Buddha figurine. The balcony also gives a great view of the neighbourhood.





Here's a look at a few other spaces of his home:

Madhavan recently recovered from Covid-19. The actor will soon appear in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor not only leads the movie but the project also marks his directorial debut.

