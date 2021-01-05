R Madhavan hits back at troll who called him drug addict and alcoholic, says ‘maybe you need a doc’s appointment’

bollywood

Actor R Madhavan had a curt reply for a Twitter user who claimed that the actor had ruined his career because of a drug and alcohol addiction. Madhavan will be seen in the film Maara, scheduled to release on Friday.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user who claimed to have once been a fan of his, called Madhavan a drug addict and alcoholic. “Maddy was once my hearthrob. But now it’s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all..!” the person wrote.

Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment. . https://t.co/YV7dNxxtew — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2021

Madhavan quote tweeted the original post and wrote back, “Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment.”

His fans came out in his support. “You be you Maddy, screw the ideas of the rest who live on the other side of the screen, you taught me how to love in minnale , awesome feels , bless you and rock on,” one person wrote. “Ignore the negativity sir. U look hale and healthy,” wrote another person.

This isn’t the first time that the actor has responded to a troll. When one person questioned him about having a crucifix in his house in 2019, he responded, “I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”

Madhavan, who made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, is also known for the Tanu Weds Manu films and the blockbuster 3 Idiots, which recently celebrated its 11th anniversary. On the occasion, he told Hindustan Times, “I knew it even before we released it, I knew it when I read the script and told Raju (Rajkumar Hirani, director) it is going to be difficult for him to beat this film later on. I always knew it is going to be iconic, related to every aspect of that story. Yes, it does seem like 11 years have flown by, and yet it’s still fresh in our minds.”

