After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests Covid-19 positive; shares hilarious 3 Idiots post: 'One place we don’t want Raju in'

Looks like Virus has finally caught Rancho and Farhan by their cuffs. On Thursday, actor R Madhavan shared the news with his fans that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sharing the news in an extra creative way, he shared a picture of himself and Aamir Khan from their movie, 3 Idiots. Aamir, too, had announced on Wednesday that he had contracted the virus. "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well," he wrote.

Madhavan played Farhan in the movie while Aamir played Rancho, Sharman Joshi played Raju and Boman Irani played the villainous Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus) in the hit 2009 film by Rajkumar Hirani. It is one of the most popular and successful films made in India.

Aamir's spokesperson made the reveal to the media on Wednesday. "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," they said.

Aamir and Madhavan have joined the ever-growing list of Bollywood celebrities who have been diagnosed with the disease in the last couple of weeks. Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are also currently in home quarantine.

Earlier, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song Baby Doll, became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with Covid-19.

