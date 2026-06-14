Raghava Lawrence says he was compelled to enter politics because of current political and social circumstances

Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence has hinted at a possible entry into politics, saying that he will soon make an important announcement regarding his future plans. On Sunday, he met a large group of fans at his residence in Uthandi, Chennai, where he discussed his proposed political journey and sought their views before taking the next step.

What Raghava said

Raghava Lawrence met a large group of fans at his residence in Uthandi to seek advice.

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Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I will soon announce my political journey. I will share important details related to it with my fans in the coming days... The current political and social circumstances have compelled me to consider entering politics. My decision is driven by a desire to serve the people without any expectations... I value the support and suggestions of the public..."

Lawrence also revealed that a larger meeting with his supporters would be organized in the coming days, during which he plans to share more details about his political roadmap.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the performance of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Lawrence praised its administration, stating that it has been functioning effectively. He specifically welcomed the closure of TASMAC liquor outlets and commended the School Education Department for its performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the performance of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Lawrence praised its administration, stating that it has been functioning effectively. He specifically welcomed the closure of TASMAC liquor outlets and commended the School Education Department for its performance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on his X account, he had noted, “Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I Need Your Advice and Guidance. I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual. Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on his X account, he had noted, “Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I Need Your Advice and Guidance. I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual. Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics.” {{/usCountry}}

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“In the video I’m sharing today at 10:00 AM, I’ve spoken about my understanding of politics, how it came into my life, my mother’s perspective on politics, and a few important and interesting incidents that have shaped my journey straight from my heart with complete honesty and transparency. I request you to watch the video till the end and share your thoughts with me. Your advice and guidance mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings,” he said.

More details

Speculation about Raghava Lawrence entering politics has grown after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Chief Minister Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested from both Trichy East and Perambur and won both seats. In Trichy East, he defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes. But, electoral rules allow a candidate to keep only one constituency. Vijay chose to retain Perambur, reportedly because it is closer to the state secretariat. This left Trichy East vacant, sparking talk about who might contest the by-election.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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