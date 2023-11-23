Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan bond as they shoot their films Thalaivar 170, Indian 2 in same studio after 21 years

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan shot for their upcoming films in the same studio after 21 years. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Lyca Productions shared a bunch of photos as the veteran actors met each other in the studio. (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit recalls working with Rajinikanth on Uttar Dakshin, calls him ‘an inspiration’)

Rajinikanth and Kamal pose together

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth greet each other.

In the pictures, they held hands, shared a laugh and hugged each other. In the photos, Rajinikanth wore a dark grey shirt and pants. Kamal was seen in a black T-shirt and trousers. In a clip shared by Lyca Productions, Kamal and Rajinikanth shared a brief conversation. They also posed for the camera before parting ways.

Lyca Productions shares post

Sharing the photos, Lyca Productions captioned the post, "The two unparalleled legends of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! (Hug and sparkles emojis) And we @LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films! (Heart eyes emoji)."

Fans react

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Decades may pass but the love they have for each other remains the same. Lucky to witness such Legendary Friendship." "Two legends after a long time," read another comment. An X user said, "Cast them together in a movie. Long overdue." "Made my day, lovely," commented another person. "Wow! What pictures, superb. Two greats of cinema and still so relevant entertainers."

Kamal's upcoming films

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal will be seen in Mani Ratnam's next. Earlier, the film was tentatively referred to as KH234, now it has been titled Thug Life. Earlier this month, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to the title announcement video.

Apart from this, Kamal will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others. It is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

About Rajinikanth's films

In Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Rajinikanth is basking in the success of Jailer. He played a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in Jailer. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

