Madhuri Dixit recalls working with Rajinikanth on Uttar Dakshin, calls him ‘an inspiration’

Madhuri Dixit recently shared a picture with Rajinikanth when she watched the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium last week. Now, the actor has shared a heartfelt note recalling the time she worked with Superstar Rajinikanth in the film Uttar Dakshin. She called him 'kind, humble and respectful' in the note. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit celebrates Team India's big win, posts selfie with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth) Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene with Rajinikanth.

Madhuri's Instagram post with Rajinikanth

Madhuri shared a selfie taken by her husband Shriram Nene, where both of them shared the frame with Rajinikanth. Madhuri looked radiant in a white shirt and jeans while Rajinikanth opted for a black shirt. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "'Keh do Uttar waalo se Dakshin waale aagye.' This was a song from our movie Uttar Dakshin. I remember during the shoot Rajnikanth Ji always spoke to me in Marathi and whenever we meet, he always remembers Uttar Dakshin. What an inspiration and what a human being (folded hands emoticon) It was fabulous catching up with Rajnikant Ji #Thalaivar. I am always amazed at how kind, humble and respectful he is. @rajinikanth"

Madhuri attended World Cup semi finals

Earlier, Madhuri took to Instagram to pen a long note to applaud Team India after their win and congratulate Virat Kohli as he hit his 50th ODI century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record. She posted a collection of photos in the form Instagram Reels, where she shared the frame with Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and Kunal Kemmu. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "And there u have it. Congrats Team India. What a fabulous showing by our boys in Blue. Nice way to end Shami. Congrats to @virat.kohli for back to back centuries and 50 ODI centuries overall, and breaking the Masterblaster’s (Sachin Tendulkar's) record. Hats off to @shreyasiyer96 for great batting. We loved the game today! Thank u for a magical experience @BCCI."

Madhuri was last seen in the film Maja Ma last year.

