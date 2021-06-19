Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth leaves for the US, will undergo medical check-up. See pics, video from airport
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth leaves for the US, will undergo medical check-up. See pics, video from airport

Actor Rajinikanth, who goes every year to the US for a health check-up, had to cancel his trip last year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Rajinikanth goes to the US for a health check-up every year.

Actor Rajinikanth, who recently completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, on Saturday along with his wife Latha left for the US for his annual medical check-up. Pictures and videos of the superstar from the Chennai airport have gone viral on social media.

The Kabali actor travels to the US almost every year for his routine medical check-up. Due to the pandemic, he couldn’t travel last year.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Rajinikanth has left for the US for a medical check-up.

In the video that has surfaced on Twitter, Rajinikanth can be seen getting off a car at the Chennai airport. He’s joined by his wife Latha Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth is seen wearing a blacking full-sleeved sweatshirt and a grey jean.

The report added that Rajinikanth is expected to meet his son-in-law Dhanush, who is shooting for Netflix film The Gray Man in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is gearing up for release this Diwali festival. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu Sundar in key roles. The film was officially launched in 2019 December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Also read: Masaba Gupta teases Neena Gupta with vintage ad: 'Next time I come to eat lunch I expect this performance'

Rajinikanth, who was last seen on screen in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar, will be seen playing the role of a village president in Annaatthe, which will have some strong dialogues.

The film, which features late SP Balasubrahmanyam's last song, has been directed by Siva and has music by D Imman.

