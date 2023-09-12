Rajinikanth meets Malaysian Prime Minister, laughs as he recreates Sivaji The Boss move. Watch

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth recently met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The politician took to X to share a note about their meet up, along with some pictures of them. (Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film steadily marches towards impressive ₹650 crore milestone)

Malaysian Prime Minster Anwar Ibrahim talks to superstar Rajinikanth.

“Today I received a visit from the Indian film star, Rajinikanth, who is a familiar name on the Asian and international art world stage. I appreciate the respect he gave to my struggle especially regarding the issue of misery and suffering of the people. Among the things that were casually discussed were certainly related to the social elements that I strive to include in his films in the future. Praying that Rajinikanth continues to excel in the field and the film world,” he wrote with his post.

Rajinikanth was seen in a white shirt and pants while Anwar Ibrahim was formally dressed in a suit. As Rajinikanth approached him with an extended hand, Anwar Ibrahim pulled a swift move that would remind fans of Rajinikanth's film Sivaji The Boss. The actor began laughing at his gesture.

Actor Rajinikanth starrer Jailer released recently and received unanimous applause from the fans.

The film was directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar and featured actors Mohanlal, Sivarajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah, Vinayak and many others. When the film crossed ₹500 crore at the box office, the producer of the film Kalanithi Maran gifted Rajinikanth a fat paycheque and a BMW car and Nelson and Anirudh Porsche cars.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam, with him in a special appearance, will release soon. The film is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Currently he is acting in Jai Bheem fame Gnanavel's film.

Thailawar 170 has also been announced. On Monday, it was officially announced that popular director Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Rajinikanth's 171st film. Music composer Anirude has been committed for this film.

