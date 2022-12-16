Rajinikanth poses with AR Rahman and daughter Aishwaryaa for selfie inside private jet. See pics

Veteran actor Rajinikanth recently travelled together with his daughter, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and composer AR Rahman and his son, AR Ameen. Taking to Instagram on Friday, AR Ameen shared selfies featuring himself, Rahman, Rajinikanth, and Aishwaryaa inside a private jet. For the trip, Rajinikanth wore his usual white outfit, AR Rahman opted for a maroon one while Aishwaryaa was seen in a colourful ethnic dress. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rajinikanth shares candid pic of dad Rajinikanth with her sons)

In the first photo, Rajinikanth sat near the window as AR Rahman clicked a selfie sitting next to him on the plane. Ameen stood behind them as they all posed and smiled for the camera. Aishwaryaa posed and stood next to Ameen as she joined the trio in the next photo. Sharing the post, Ameen captioned it, "This picture is too goated (sign of the horns, rocket, and red heart emojis)."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur dropped heart-eye emojis, while 99 Songs (2021) actor Ehan Bhat too dropped heart emojis. A fan commented, "ThalaivARR." Another person said, "Legends in one frame." "Two generations in a single frame," read a comment. "The legends look very cool," wrote an Instagram user.

Recently, Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa, and AR Rahman were seen at a dargah in Andhra Pradesh. Rajinikanth also visited a temple with Aishwaryaa. On Thursday, several fan accounts shared their pictures and videos. As they made their way towards the dargah, people surrounded them giving garlands. Rajinikanth also posed for pictures inside a temple with Aishwaryaa. According to a fan, they visited Tirupati and the Amin Bir Dargah in Kadapa.

Recently, Rajinikanth celebrated his 72nd birthday and his visits to the shrines came a few days after that. On this occasion, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with the south superstar actor and captioned it, "To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever....love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday." Actor Kamal Hassan wrote," Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success."

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer, an action-comedy drama. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the project has already begun. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14, next year.

