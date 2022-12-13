Aishwarya Rajinikanth shares candid pic of dad Rajinikanth with her sons: 'Cannot capture something more beautiful'

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, on the occasion of her father Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday, shared an unseen picture of the star with his grandchildren on Monday. Aishwarya took to Twitter to share the picture in which her kids can be seen with her father and she captioned the post ‘cannot capture something more beautiful’. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan holds Rajinikanth's hand in unseen pic, wishes him on birthday

In the picture, Aishwarya’s eldest son can be seen hugging Rajinikanth, who is seated on a sofa, from behind while her younger son is sitting on the floor with his hand around the actor's knee. “Cannot capture something more beautiful. Cannot caption some such bonds .. My birthday boy with my boys (sic),” she captioned the picture.

In the comments section, a fan compared the picture with that of a lion with its cubs. Another wrote, “Wow.. awesome..matching every feature of our thalaivar.”

Recently, pictures of Rajinikanth posing with a little girl on the sets of Jailer surfaced on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen giving an autograph on a book and giving the kid a hug while posing for the camera with her. Reacting to the pictures, fans said the kid is lucky and blessed.

Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of his upcoming film, Jailer. The makers of Jailer on Monday revealed that Rajinikanth plays a character called Muthuvel Pandian, and a special video was unveiled to introduce the audience to his character. Rajinikanth plays a jailer in the film which has been predominantly shot inside a prison. The shoot of Jailer is progressing at brisk pace. Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson for Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Tamil film Annaatthe. The film, which was produced by Sun Pictures, also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. It was directed by Siva, who had collaborated with Rajinikanth for the first time. It however, failed to perform at the box office. It was after seeing Siva’s film Viswasam did Rajinikanth wish to work with the filmmaker.

