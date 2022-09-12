Rajinikanth poses with fan on set of Jailer and signs an autograph for her; fans are jealous of ‘lucky kid’. See pics

Pictures of actor Rajinikanth posing with a little girl fan from the sets of his upcoming film Jailer have surfaced on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen signing an autograph on a book and hugging the child from behind while posing for the camera. Reacting to the pictures, fans said the girl is lucky to get the chance of posing with the veteran actor. Read more: Rajinikanth showers R Madhavan with ‘blessings’ as he touches his feet in new video

Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson for Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. Rajinikanth plays a jailer in the film, which will be entirely shot inside a prison. A fan page of the star took to Twitter to share his latest pictures. In the comments section, one fan wrote: “Who is the kid? Lucky”. Another comment read: “So blessed”. On person tweeted, “Lucky kid...”

Rajinikanth was the star of the music and trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in Chennai recently. He was the chief guest of the event, which also had Kamal Haasan, as well as the entire star cast of the film including Aishwarya Rai in attendance. Aishwarya was happy to unite with her 2.0 co-star Rajinikanth after so long and touched his feet at the event.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the Tamil film Annaatthe. The movie, which was produced by Sun Pictures, also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. Upon the release of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth, in a post via voice-based social media platform Hoote, opened about the story behind how Annaatthe was signed.

Annaatthe was directed by Siva, who had collaborated with Rajinikanth for the first time. It was after seeing Siva’s film Viswasam that Rajinikanth expressed his wish to work with the filmmaker. “When Siva met me, he said it was easy to make a hit film with me. It left me stunned because nobody had said that to me before. He said that I should star in a story-based film and that it should be set in a village,” he said.

Annaatthe turned out to be a box office failure. Sun Pictures reportedly signed Rajinikanth for Jailer to make up for the losses of Annaatthe, and they even slashed his remuneration by 50 percent.

