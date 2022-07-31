Rajinikanth showers R Madhavan with ‘blessings’ as he touches his feet in new video: ‘A moment etched for eternity’

R Madhavan recently met Rajinikanth and was joined by former scientist Nambi Narayan, on whose life the actor’s latest film Rocketery: The Nambi Effect is based. On Sunday, Madhavan shared a series of photos and videos from their meeting. In one of the videos he shared, Madhavan was seen seeking Rajinikanth’s blessings and touching the veteran actor’s feet. Read more: Rajinikanth calls R Madhavan 'at par with best directors' after watching Rocketry The Nambi Effect

In his latest post, Madhavan and Nambi Narayan were seen meeting Rajinikanth, who gifted each of them a bright traditional stole as a mark of his love and respect. In a video he shared on Instagram, the actor was seen thanking the Tamil cinema ‘legend’ for his gesture and 'kind words'. Madhavan also shared a photo of him posing with Rajinikanth and Nambi Narayan.

Madhavan thanked Rajinikanth for his affection and wrote in the caption, "When you get the blessings from ‘a one man industry’ and the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend... it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words and affection Rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you, as does the whole world.” Many commented on the actor’s post with one fan writing, “Well deserved.” A person also wrote, “This video made my day.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic, is the directorial debut of Madhavan. In the film, he essayed the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. The film is based on the life of the scientist, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. It released in theatres on July 1. The film was appreciated by several celebs, including actor Anupam Kher, and it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Earlier in July, Rajinikanth had praised the film and shared a note on Twitter. "The film Rocketry (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie," Rajinikanth said in the note that was written in Tamil.

