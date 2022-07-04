Rajinikanth calls R Madhavan 'at par with best directors' for Rocketry The Nambi Effect, says film is ‘a must watch’

Actor Rajinikanth, who watched R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in a private screening, has heaped praises on the movie. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth called it ‘a must watch’, especially for the youth. He also congratulated Madhavan on his directorial debut adding that his work was at par with the best directors. (Also Read | R Madhavan goes ‘wow’ as Rocketry The Nambi Effect receives 9.3 rating on IMDb)

In the film, Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer known for developing efficient liquid fuel engines and who later got embroiled in a spy scandal. Apart from directing it, Madhavan also wrote and produced the film.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share a note in Tamil. The translation of the note read, “Rocketry is a must-watch movie for everyone - especially the youth. For the space research development of our country, Mr Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan suffered many hardships and made sacrifices. Madhavan has proved himself to be at par with the best directors in his first film as a director by portraying the story of Nambi Narayanan very realistically. My thanks and appreciation to him for giving me such a movie." Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share a note in Tamil.

While promoting the movie recently, Madhavan was asked if he plans on directing again. He said there are no immediate plans. “I don’t think I have it in me to direct again. It’s an exhausting process and I have no immediate plans as such to direct. Even with Rocketry, since the original director attached with the film had to exit the project due to his prior commitments, I took up the mantle as I didn’t have time to approach anyone else. Mr Nambi believed in me and he pushed me to take up the job and I thought it was my duty to do it.” Madhavan had said.

He had also said that his wife wants him to focus on acting. “My wife wants me to focus on acting for now. I’m no Mani Ratnam to confidently make films in different genres. I don’t think I can do it. If I have to direct again, then a story should really move me,” he had added.

The film released in theatres last Friday. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

