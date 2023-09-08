Rajinikanth, Prasanna, Karthi and more stars mourn G Marimuthu's death

Actor-filmmaker G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer, died of a heart attack on Friday. The news was shared by film trade analyst and industry insider Ramesh Bala on X (earlier known as Twitter). Now, Rajinikanth has paid tribute to his Jailer co-star in a new post on X, expressing his shock after the sudden demise. (Also read: Jailer actor G Marimuthu dies after suffering heart attack, his ‘untimely death’ shocks Tamil film industry) G Marimuthu was last seen in Jailer.

Rajinikanth mourned his demise

Rajinikanth expressed his condolences for the late actor’s family and wrote in Tamil, “Marimuth is a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Sun Pictures, which produced Jailer, also shared a post on X to mourn the demise of the actor. The caption read, "Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu"

What Prasanna said

Meanwhile, actor Prasanna, who starred in both of Marimuthu's directorials, Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, also expressed his shock at the news and went on to pay his condolences. "Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip," he said.

Actor Karthi wrote, "I’ve met #Marimuthu sir when he was an assistant Director in Nerukku Ner. He was a seasoned actor and a stunning performer who could present every character realistically. He was well read and a passionate cinema afficianado. His sudden passing away is a huge shock. Deepest Condolences to his family, friends and fans. (sic)"

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar also paid tribute to Marimuthu and wrote, “So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of Marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent, gone so soon. Condolences to his family."

G Marimuthu was 57. He reportedly felt uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital,where he was declared dead. He was noted for his role in the Tamil television series Ethirneechal. Some of his most noted film performances include Vaali, Jeeva, and Pariyerum Perumal.

