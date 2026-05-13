Rajinikanth recalls an incident which crushed his ego: ‘Was waving but nobody looked at me…’

There is no denying that superstar Rajinikanth commands a massive fan following across the country. However, the actor has revealed that there was a place where no one even looked at him, despite him waving and expecting people to gather for photographs, saying the experience completely shattered his ego.

Rajinikanth gets candid

Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie.

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On Tuesday, Rajinikanth attended a special event celebrating 45 years of the Art of Living Foundation and the 70th birthday of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. At the event, he recalled a visit to the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru when his ego was crushed.

He recalled that the spiritual leader had once asked whether he would like to take a tour of the ashram. But as a hugely popular star, Rajinikanth was keen to avoid situations where crowds gathered around the premises to meet him or seek autographs.

“Gurudev asked me to go with him. I told him it would mean a lot of disturbance for him. But he said, ‘no problem, no disturbance, just come’... I thought naturally people would be there, recognise me, shout my name, ask for a photo, and stuff. I also saw many people from Tamil Nadu,” Rajinikanth said.

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{{^usCountry}} The superstar continued, “Thousands of people were there. To be frank, not even a single person looked at me… Forget about photos and autographs; not even a single person looked at or spoke to me. I was waving, but no one looked at me…. I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this incident crushed my ego.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The superstar continued, “Thousands of people were there. To be frank, not even a single person looked at me… Forget about photos and autographs; not even a single person looked at or spoke to me. I was waving, but no one looked at me…. I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this incident crushed my ego.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor shared that Ravishankar then assured him there would be “no disturbance”. To this, Rajinikanth jokingly responded, “Idhar disturb ho gaya,” gesturing towards his head. He wrapped up by saying that it showed him the “power of spirituality”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor shared that Ravishankar then assured him there would be “no disturbance”. To this, Rajinikanth jokingly responded, “Idhar disturb ho gaya,” gesturing towards his head. He wrapped up by saying that it showed him the “power of spirituality”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What’s next for Rajinikanth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What’s next for Rajinikanth {{/usCountry}}

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Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie. He will be seen next in Jailer 2 and in a film co-starring Kamal Haasan. Jailer 2 is an action-comedy that is a sequel to Nelson’s 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, while Ramya plays his wife, Vijaya ‘Viji’ Pandian. Jailer explores how Tiger is forced to come out of retirement when his family’s safety is threatened, and his son goes missing while investigating a smuggling case.

The film also stars SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. The film is slated for release on June 12 and is touted to feature cameos by Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi and Shiva Rajkumar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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