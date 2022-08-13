Rajinikanth shares a special note, urges fans to ‘let national flag fly with pride’ ahead of 75th Independence Day

Actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a special message for his fans ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. He shared a long note requesting people to honour those who gave up their lives to earn freedom of the country. Later he also dropped a video and urged citizens to put up the Indian flag outside their homes as a part of PM Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. (Also read: Aamir Khan joins Har Ghar Tiranga campaign)

In the long note, Rajinikanth wrote, This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind.”

Rajinikanth's tweet.

Meanwhile, his one-minute video featured him with folded hands in the beginning. “On our 75th Independence Day, as a mark of respect to our freedom fighters – many of whom underwent torture and sacrificed their lives – I request you all to come together without any caste, religious, and political biases and fly our national flag on a small pole outside our homes,” the actor said in Tamil.

"We are here because of our nation. Let’s feel proud of our nation. Jai Hind,” he reminded fans once again. Previously, Rajinikanth had changed his display picture on Twitter to the National flag. Besides him, several other actors such as Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others have also hoisted the tricolour flag at their houses.

