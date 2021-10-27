Rajinikanth welcomed in Chennai by chants of Thalaivaa after Dada Saheb Phalke award win. Watch video

Actor Rajinikanth, who was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, was welcomed by fans in Chennai with chants of Thalaivaa as he returned home on Tuesday.

In a clip that has surfaced on Twitter, fans gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence, can be seen shouting, 'Thalaivaa...Thalaivaa…Love you, Thalaivaa'. Rajinikanth acknowledged his fans' chants with his signature namaste.

On being presented with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award on Monday, Rajinikanth had said, “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me."

Rajinikanth also remembered his best friend Raj Bahadur, who was the first person in his life to identify his acting talent. He also thanked all his producers, directors, technicians and his fans for their unconditional love and support.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s forthcoming Tamil film Annaatthe releases in cinemas on November 4 for Diwali. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu Sundar in key roles. The film was officially launched in December 2019 in Chennai.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen on screen in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar, will be seen playing the role of a village president in Annaatthe, which will have a simultaneous dubbed release in Telugu.

After the colossal flop of Darbar, Rajinikanth agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut for Annaatthe at the behest of the producers. Reportedly, his remuneration was reduced from ₹118 crore for Darbar to ₹58 crore for Annaatthe.

Annaatthe, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, has been directed by Siva and has music by D Imman.