Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe breaches into 100 crore club in just 3 days

Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil film Annaatthe, despite opening to mixed response from audiences and critics alike, has gone on to make ₹100 crore worldwide in just three days since its release.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is the story of a village president, played by Rajinikanth, who goes to Kolkata to look after his sister.

The film was panned heavily for its melodrama. Keerthy Suresh played Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie. As per trade analyst Trinath, the film has managed to gross over ₹100 crore in just three days worldwide.

“In Tamil Nadu, the film has done unbelievably well at the box-office, despite the mixed response from all quarters. Annaatthe has breached ₹100 crore club in just three days worldwide. Since it was a Diwali weekend, audiences came in hordes to watch the movie. It has to be seen how the film will hold during the weekdays,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

With Annaatthe, Rajinikanth has nine films that have grossed over ₹100 crore at the box-office. Directed by Siva, the film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film has been dubbed in Telugu and titled as Peddanna, and it had a simultaneous release with the Tamil version.

A couple of weeks ago, Rajinikanth was bestowed upon with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for contribution to cinema as one of the biggest stars of the country.

On being presented with the award, Rajinikanth said: “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me."

