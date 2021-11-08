Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe breaches into 100 crore club in just 3 days
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe breaches into 100 crore club in just 3 days

Despite bad reviews, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has raked in ₹100 crore already at the box office.
Rajinikanth in Annaatthe.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 01:00 PM IST
By Haricharan Pudipeddi

Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil film Annaatthe, despite opening to mixed response from audiences and critics alike, has gone on to make 100 crore  worldwide in just three days since its release.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is the story of a village president, played by Rajinikanth, who goes to Kolkata to look after his sister.

The film was panned heavily for its melodrama. Keerthy Suresh played Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie. As per trade analyst Trinath, the film has managed to gross over 100 crore in just three days worldwide.

RELATED STORIES

“In Tamil Nadu, the film has done unbelievably well at the box-office, despite the mixed response from all quarters. Annaatthe has breached 100 crore club in just three days worldwide. Since it was a Diwali weekend, audiences came in hordes to watch the movie. It has to be seen how the film will hold during the weekdays,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

With Annaatthe, Rajinikanth has nine films that have grossed over 100 crore at the box-office. Directed by Siva, the film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film has been dubbed in Telugu and titled as Peddanna, and it had a simultaneous release with the Tamil version.

Also read: Annaatthe: Rajinikanth returns home after month-long schedule, wife welcomes him with aarti. Watch

A couple of weeks ago, Rajinikanth was bestowed upon with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for contribution to cinema as one of the biggest stars of the country.

On being presented with the award, Rajinikanth said: “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajinikanth annaatthe
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jai Bhim: Communal symbol digitally altered to avoid ‘hurting sentiments’

5

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: See family photos with Shruti, Sarika and Akshara

Annaatthe review: Rajinikanth’s film is a colossal mess

Nidhhi Agerwal: Took one day break just to celebrate Diwali with family
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP