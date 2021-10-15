Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe titled Peddanna in Telugu, makers unveil new poster

The makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil release Annaatthe on Friday revealed that the film has been titled Peddanna in Telugu. The announcement was made on Vijayadashami with the release of a new poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Peddanna will have a simultaneous release along with the Tamil version of the film on November 4.

In Annaatthe, Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Siva for the first time. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first single from the movie was released a couple of weeks ago. The song features the voice of late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

When the song was released, Rajinikanth shared a heartfelt post to remember his association with SPB, who has crooned many hit songs for the actor. The first single – Annaatthe Annaatthe – was the last song SPB recorded before passing away.

“During the filming of the song that SBP, who lived as my voice for 45 years, sang for me in the film Annaatthe, I never dreamed that this would be the last song he would sing for me. My love SBP will live on through his sweet voice forever,” read the translation of Rajinikanth’s Tamil tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the years, SP Balasubrahmanyam-Rajinikanth combo paved way to chartbusters like Athaanda Idhaana, Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalaali, Vandhenda Paalkaaran, Naan Autokaaran, and Devuda Devuda among others. SPB also sang the song Chumma Kizhi in Rajinikanth's last film, Darbar.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen on screen in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar, will be seen playing the role of a village president in Annaatthe, which will have simultaneous dubbed release in Telugu.

After the colossal flop of Darbar, Rajinikanth agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut for Annaatthe at the behest of the producers. Reportedly, his remuneration was reduced from Rs. 118 crore for Darbar to Rs. 58 crore for Annaatthe.

Annaatthe, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, has been directed by Siva and has music by D. Imman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}