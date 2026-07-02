Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 to storm into theatres worldwide in October. Watch power-packed announcement video

The wait is finally over for Rajinikanth fans. Sun Pictures has officially announced the release date of Jailer 2, bringing an end to months of speculation. Ever since the sequel was announced, fans have been counting down to the return of "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian. With the date now locked in, the excitement around the film has only grown stronger.

Jailer 2 announcement

Rajinikanth's sequel gears up for a grand October release.

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Sun Pictures took to social media to make the announcement which read, “Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 🔥 #Jailer2FromOct15 ”. It arriving in theatres during Dussehra.

The release date announcement is accompanied by a slick, action-packed teaser that keeps the film's story tightly under wraps while offering brief glimpses of its star-studded cast. Although the teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot, it builds intrigue with its intense visuals and high-stakes atmosphere.

Rajinikanth's iconic character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, is teased without fully showing his face. He is seen walking into what appears to be a dangerous new mission, hinting that an even bigger challenge awaits him in the sequel.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows the massive success of 2023's Jailer. The action entertainer grossed over ₹604.50 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year and setting high expectations for the sequel.

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Bigger cast, bigger scale

{{^usCountry}} The makers have assembled a much bigger ensemble for the sequel, with Rajinikanth returning as the fearless Muthuvel Pandian. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam star Mohanlal are also back, expanding the world established in the first film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers have assembled a much bigger ensemble for the sequel, with Rajinikanth returning as the fearless Muthuvel Pandian. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam star Mohanlal are also back, expanding the world established in the first film. {{/usCountry}}

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The cast also includes S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Mirnaa Menon. Another major highlight is Vidya Balan, who will make her Tamil cinema debut with Jailer 2.

Hrithik Roshan's special role

One of the biggest surprises surrounding Jailer 2 is Hrithik Roshan joining the film. According to HT City report, the role was initially being discussed with Shah Rukh Khan. However, the actor reportedly couldn't come on board because of his busy schedule and the need to maintain his look for King, which also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Hrithik's role is far more than a quick cameo. A source said, “Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He plays the role of Rajini sir’s friend who comes into the storyline to help in time of crises."

Final touches before release

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Even though the film had completed its main shoot earlier this year, the team recently returned to Chennai to film a few additional scenes and make minor changes to fine-tune the final cut. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander has reunited with the team as the music composer, and Hukum Reloaded song has already added to the excitement surrounding the sequel.