Retro box office collection day 2: Suriya, Pooja Hegde-starrer sees huge drop, crosses 24 cr

Retro box office collection day 2: Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of Suriya's Retro. Fans labeled it as the star's return to form in a mass action avatar. The film had an impressive opening day haul, but will it be able to continue with the momentum? As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Retro saw a dip in collections on its second day of release in India. (Also read: Retro worldwide box office collection day 1: Suriya's latest film fails to beat Kanguva's opening at ₹32 crore) Retro box office collection day 2: Suriya in a still from the film.

Retro box office update

The report states that Retro minted ₹ 4.98 crore on its second day of release, as per early estimates. The second day collection saw a sharp dip, as the film had an opening day haul of ₹19.25 crore. The overall box office collection of the film now stands at ₹24.23 crore.

Retro had a 35.90% Tamil Occupancy on Friday.

About Retro

Suriya plays a local gangster in the film. During the promotions for the film in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the release, Suriya had a message for fans. He stated that even though his characters smoke in films, he doesn’t endorse it. "Just a word of caution, I am only smoking for the film. Please don’t pick up smoking in real life. Once you start, it’s difficult to quit. You would think one puff is enough, but you can’t stop after that. I will definitely not endorse it, so don’t do that,” he said.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The first half of the film sets up the story well with Paari, Thilakan and Rukku and the 15-minute action, and dance routine here is superbly executed by the director and actors. In fact, this is one of the major highlights of the film that displays the technical brilliance of the crew. It’s when we move past this to the comedy track and Black Island narration that the screenplay starts to get really choppy. The second half gets on to a totally different track with the introduction of the Jada Muni mystery and the Rubber Cult.”