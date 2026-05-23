RJ Balaji denies audience feeling ‘divine energy’ during Suriya's Karuppu screenings is PR stunt: ‘Don't have budget’

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15 to mixed reviews from critics. But the film has performed well at the box office, and videos also show audience members feeling ‘divine energy’ while watching it. Talking to the press, Balaji denied that these videos were a PR stunt. (Also Read: Karuppu becomes 1st film in 9 months to collect over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu; grosses ₹200 crore worldwide)

RJ Balaji denies PR stunt for Karuppu

Suriya plays the titular role in RJ Balaji's Karuppu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Balaji spoke about Karuppu to the press, and when asked if he’s satisfied with the film’s result, he said, “I am satisfied with what we have said to society. You will understand it only after watching the film. Whoever has watched the film is really enjoying it, Tamil Nadu is enjoying it to the fullest, so I’m very happy. I have made this movie for the people, so we’re happy they’re celebrating the movie.”

He also addressed the videos that emerged from audience members feeling the ‘divine energy’ in theatres, which some wondered were a PR stunt. “Some people said that the production house must have sent people to theatres to feel ecstatic and dance in devotion. We don’t have the budget to send people like that,” said Balaji, adding, “What’s really special is that the audience themselves are celebrating the film like their own.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The ‘divine energy’ of Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘divine energy’ of Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karuppu tells the story of the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer named Saravanan to help people. Towards the end of the film, when the deity is shown in its true form, some audience members claim to have felt a sense of divinity in the videos they shared online. Suriya addressed these videos and wrote on social media, “To those who may become ecstatic upon seeing Karuppusamy in the theaters, I kindly request that you provide appropriate first aid. At that time, I lovingly advise others to refrain from recording videos of it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karuppu tells the story of the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer named Saravanan to help people. Towards the end of the film, when the deity is shown in its true form, some audience members claim to have felt a sense of divinity in the videos they shared online. Suriya addressed these videos and wrote on social media, “To those who may become ecstatic upon seeing Karuppusamy in the theaters, I kindly request that you provide appropriate first aid. At that time, I lovingly advise others to refrain from recording videos of it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Balaji also noted it, stating, “We're hearing stories from across Tamil Nadu and beyond -of audiences cheering, weeping and in many instances, being so deeply moved that they've experienced something far greater than cinema. Some have felt divine intervention within the theatre itself. To us, this is the highest blessing our film could have received.” The filmmaker-actor also requested those sitting next to someone touched with ‘divine energy’ to help them with ‘water, space and a steady hand’.

Karuppu has collected ₹200 crore worldwide in eight days of its release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON