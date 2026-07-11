S Janaki dies at 88 from cardiac arrest: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth mourn; Chinmayi Sripaada says ‘she was a Goddess’

Veteran singer S Janaki died in Mysuru on July 11 at the age of 88. Her granddaughter confirmed her passing on social media. The news left fans and the film industry in shock, as condolence messages poured in. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and many others mourned ‘Janaki Amma’s’ death, calling it an irreplaceable loss.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan mourn Janaki’s death

Veteran singer S Janaki died in Mysuru at the age of 88.

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After news of Janaki’s death broke, Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil on X (formerly Twitter): “May her soul, who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace (folded hands emoji) #JanakiAmma.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kamal also tweeted in Tamil: “The song will forever keep resounding. Where shall I seek that love, Mother? An inconsolable sorrow exists for many. My deepest condolences to them all.” Music composer Anirudh Ravichander mourned her, writing, “Rest in peace Janaki Amma. Will forever remember your blessings. Om Shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal also tweeted in Tamil: “The song will forever keep resounding. Where shall I seek that love, Mother? An inconsolable sorrow exists for many. My deepest condolences to them all.” Music composer Anirudh Ravichander mourned her, writing, “Rest in peace Janaki Amma. Will forever remember your blessings. Om Shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Simran wrote, “Some voices become a part of our lives forever, and Janaki Amma's was one of them. She gave life to emotions through her music and created memories that generations will cherish. Her absence leaves an irreplaceable void, but her songs will continue to live in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences loved ones. Rest in peace, Amma. Om Shanti (folded hands emoji).”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called Janaki a ‘goddess’, writing, “She was a Goddess. I once had the chance to sing with her in a show in Australia perhaps 20-23 years ago. She sang a song live on stage where she sounded like a child, like a woman AND a Man. I was backstage and was wondering who the male singer was until I learned she was singing it all. Her work in Malayalam and Kannada and Tamil and Telugu. She is a singer I look up to. She will perhaps be Singara Velane Deva to Muruga up there.”

S Janaki dies at 88

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A press release from Apollo Hospital in Mysuru reads: “Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management.”

It further reads: “Despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment. Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived. Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026.”

Known for her versatility, Janaki recorded over 48,000 songs in multiple languages, predominantly the South Indian languages of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Over a career spanning six decades, she sang for films, albums, television and radio in about 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.