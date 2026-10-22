Sai Pallavi says Ramayana co-star Ranbir Kapoor keeps himself updated on Tamil films; asked about Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, Baththa

The team of Ramayana was in Chennai on Wednesday evening for the audio launch of the Nitesh Tiwari film. The film’s leads, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, were present at the event where AR Rahman's songs were launched. Sai spoke about her co-star Ranbir’s fondness for Tamil films when she took to the stage, revealing how he discussed Vijay Sethupathi’s films with her.

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor play the leads in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. (ANI)

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(Also Read: National Award-winning VFX expert Arun Kumar says criticism around Ramayana, Jailer 2 visuals based on growing confusion on CGI vs AI | HT Exclusive)

Sai Pallavi says Ranbir Kapoor fond of South cinema

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Sai spoke about the film’s team when she took to the stage at the Ramayana event. Talking about Ranbir, she said, “Now, I’m going to speak about dear Ram. Every time he has met me, I've noticed I wouldn’t have watched a Tamil movie released that week or month. But he has updated himself, and he’ll ask me about it. He has watched Amaran, and we have discussed it. But even Maharaja or Baththa, he has stayed updated.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also stated that Ranbir loves South Indian cinema, adding, “He makes it a point to watch it and pass his appreciation in some or the other form. Which, I think, is so kind. You don’t have to do that. But it’s so nice that you do that. It’s like he has a library for them in his mind.” Sai then spoke about Ranbir playing Ram, “We have seen him in Animal, Barfi and other films. Ram is a restrained and restricted character. He’s got some sort of inner peace in him that just radiates through his eyes. I am very happy, excited that I got to see you perform like that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also stated that Ranbir loves South Indian cinema, adding, “He makes it a point to watch it and pass his appreciation in some or the other form. Which, I think, is so kind. You don’t have to do that. But it’s so nice that you do that. It’s like he has a library for them in his mind.” Sai then spoke about Ranbir playing Ram, “We have seen him in Animal, Barfi and other films. Ram is a restrained and restricted character. He’s got some sort of inner peace in him that just radiates through his eyes. I am very happy, excited that I got to see you perform like that.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sai also said at the event that she was a massive fan of Rahman, adding that his songs have been part of her childhood and have become the background score of her life. She also spoke about Yash and said that she has noticed Tamilians cheering for him, be it for KGF or Toxic, as if he had made a film in their language. She stated that they might be from different languages, but are bound by craft.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, stars Ranbir as Ram, Sai as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutt also star in it. The first part of Ramayana is releasing on November 5, while the second part will be released in 2027.