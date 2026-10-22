AR Rahman reveals fan's email from 2014 that predicted he would create music for Ramayana
Remembering the incident, AR Rahman told the audience that a man named Sathish had contacted him in 2014 with details of his dream.
Music maestro AR Rahman’s association with Ramayana comes with an unusual backstory. At the film’s album launch event in Chennai on October 21, the composer recalled receiving an email more than a decade ago from a man who claimed to have dreamt about Rahman creating music for the epic. Today, with the composer working on the upcoming adaptation alongside Hans Zimmer, that old message has taken on a new meaning.
What AR Rahman said
Remembering the incident, AR Rahman told the audience that a man named Sathish had contacted him in 2014 with details of his dream. “There is something I wanted to share. In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana,” he said before reading out the message.
The email read: “You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana.”
Deep Dive
Rahman is now part of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. He is composing the music with Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning musician known for his work on major Hollywood productions.
Yash says he learnt Tamil through AR Rahman’s songs
Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, was also present at the Chennai event. The actor spoke about his admiration for Rahman and shared how the composer’s music helped him connect with Tamil. “All of us are huge fans of AR Rahman sir. I learnt Tamil because of his songs. I used to dance to songs from Gentleman. Your contribution to the Tamil industry is massive,” Yash said.
He went on to explain why Rahman’s music holds a special place for him. “If I hear Tamil songs in Hindi, I feel something is missing. I am happy that you are composing the music for Ramayana and that I am able to perform to it," the actor added.
The actor also expressed his happiness at being able to perform in a film featuring the composer’s work. “When I played Ravana, a lot of people said why do you want to play ravana, because at the end of the day it’s the most hated, we all know. But what I can say is we all are playing a role. And everywhere there are different energies. And this song gave me that energy and I think while playing Ravana I heard Shiva song, and Thank you sir (thanking AR Rahman), you have given me a wonderful song, I used to listen to a lot of Shiva songs, now I listen to this Shiva Tandava and I think I can take energy,” he said.
Ramayana brings together Indian and international talent
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and written by Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is being produced by Prime Focus Studios, visual effects company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
The film has brought together an international team for its technical and creative departments. Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery are handling production design, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are working on the action sequences. The project is also being developed for IMAX and other premium large-format screens.
The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the ensemble.
The first installment is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. The second part is expected to arrive in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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