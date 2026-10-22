AR Rahman reveals fan's email from 2014 that predicted he would create music for Ramayana

The email read: “You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana.”

Remembering the incident, AR Rahman told the audience that a man named Sathish had contacted him in 2014 with details of his dream. “There is something I wanted to share. In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana,” he said before reading out the message.

Music maestro AR Rahman ’s association with Ramayana comes with an unusual backstory. At the film’s album launch event in Chennai on October 21, the composer recalled receiving an email more than a decade ago from a man who claimed to have dreamt about Rahman creating music for the epic. Today, with the composer working on the upcoming adaptation alongside Hans Zimmer , that old message has taken on a new meaning.

Rahman is now part of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. He is composing the music with Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning musician known for his work on major Hollywood productions.

Yash says he learnt Tamil through AR Rahman’s songs Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, was also present at the Chennai event. The actor spoke about his admiration for Rahman and shared how the composer’s music helped him connect with Tamil. “All of us are huge fans of AR Rahman sir. I learnt Tamil because of his songs. I used to dance to songs from Gentleman. Your contribution to the Tamil industry is massive,” Yash said.

He went on to explain why Rahman’s music holds a special place for him. “If I hear Tamil songs in Hindi, I feel something is missing. I am happy that you are composing the music for Ramayana and that I am able to perform to it," the actor added.

The actor also expressed his happiness at being able to perform in a film featuring the composer’s work. “When I played Ravana, a lot of people said why do you want to play ravana, because at the end of the day it’s the most hated, we all know. But what I can say is we all are playing a role. And everywhere there are different energies. And this song gave me that energy and I think while playing Ravana I heard Shiva song, and Thank you sir (thanking AR Rahman), you have given me a wonderful song, I used to listen to a lot of Shiva songs, now I listen to this Shiva Tandava and I think I can take energy,” he said.